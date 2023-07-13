Removal of Pride flag in Amesbury possible hate crime - police
Police are treating removal of a Pride flag from a house in Wiltshire as a hate crime.
The rainbow flag was twice removed from a property in Millgreen Road in Amesbury, Wiltshire Police said.
It is believed two young men pulled the flag down on the morning of 30 June, damaging it beyond repair.
On the second occasion on 4 July it is thought a group of teenagers tried to remove the flag at about 17:40 BST but were disturbed by the resident.
They shouted abuse at him before leaving.
Wiltshire Police are seeking witnesses to the two incidents, and officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries.
It confirmed it was treating the matter as a hate crime.
Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact the force.
