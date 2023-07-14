Cyclist in 'serious' condition after van collision in Corsham
- Published
A cyclist has been seriously injured following a collision with a car in a Wiltshire town.
The cyclist, a woman on her 40s, was struck by a silver Mercedes van in Corsham at around 09:35 BST on Thursday.
She had been turning right from the B3109 Bradford Road into the entrance road to Wadswick Country Store.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.
The force said a van behind the cyclist had slowed to allow her to turn, but a second van - the Mercedes - tried to overtake the first and collided with her.
The woman is in hospital with serious injuries, while the stretch of road remains closed while officers investigate.
