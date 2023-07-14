Drug dealer caught in Wiltshire with cocaine in his underwear

A police mugshot of Ervis HasanajWiltshire Police
Ervis Hasanaj pleaded guilty to possession of Class A and possession of criminal property

A drug dealer who was found with class A drugs hidden in his underwear has been jailed.

Ervis Hasanaj, 26, of St Marks Road, Sunderland, was arrested in 2019, after an officer on patrol in Marlborough High Street stopped a BMW.

He was searched and found to have bags of cocaine.

Hasanaj pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on 7 July.

Swindon Crown Court heard that on 5 September 2019 Hasanaj was the passenger of the car and gave false details to the police at the scene.

During a further search while in custody he was found in possession of a further three bags of class A drugs hidden in his underwear, said Wiltshire Police.

Money laundering

He was also found in possession of a Ford Fusion car key.

A search of this vehicle led to the discovery of a large number of snap bags containing class A drugs hidden inside a sock, as well as a large quantity of cash.

Hasanaj also pleaded guilty to money laundering.

The court directed that 193 days already served by Hasanaj will count towards his sentence.

At a previous hearing, Hasanaj also pleaded guilty to possession of identity documents that were improperly obtained and was jailed for four months and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

