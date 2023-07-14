Swindon stabbing: Man charged with murder

Two police officers stand next to a road blocked off with tape
A police cordon was put in place on Broad Street

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Swindon.

Vincent Sparkes, 44, of Station Road, Swindon, has been remanded in custody. He will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The charge follows a stabbing on Broad Street on Tuesday, after which a man, in his 40s, died.

A woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail, Wiltshire Police said.

The incident took place at around 21:00 BST. The victim was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died during the night.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.