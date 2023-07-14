Stonehenge tunnel is approved by government
- Published
Plans to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved.
The Department for Transport approved the £1.7bn two-mile (3.2km) tunnel from Amesbury to Berwick Down in Wiltshire on Friday.
Planning permission was first given in 2020 but was later quashed by the High Court in 2021 after campaigns by locals.
Highways England said it wanted to build the tunnel to reduce traffic and cut journey times on the A303.
The plan involves overhauling eight miles the major road which goes from London to South West England.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he was "satisfied that there is a clear need" for the new tunnel and there is a "number of benefits that weight significantly in favour of development".
He said in "respect of cultural heritage and the historic environment", he recognised "he must give great weight to the conservation" of the World Unesco Heritage Site and accepts "there will be harm as a result of the development to cultural heritage and the historic environment".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk