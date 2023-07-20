Ellie Gould's mother backs longer sentences for killers
The mother of a teenage girl whose "future was stolen" by her ex-boyfriend has backed the prospect of longer sentences for domestic murder.
Ellie Gould, 17, was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife by Thomas Griffiths at her home in Calne, Wiltshire, in 2019.
He was jailed for 12-and-a half years but now ex-partners who kill following a break-up could face longer sentences.
"This is a very important step towards justice," said Carole Gould.
"She [Ellie] was a delightful girl who was full of positivity, if these laws were already in place, we could have had real justice," Ms Gould added.
"The seriousness of this crime is finally being acknowledged - my beautiful daughter's future was stolen."
If passed by Parliament, the reforms will make murdering an ex-partner an aggravating factor when sentencing a guilty offender.
Greater protection could also be introduced for victims who kill their partners due to experiences of coercive control which would lead to a lower sentence.
It comes after an independent review of domestic homicide sentencing by Clare Wade KC, which was published in March.
It found that sentencing does not take into consideration that many domestic murders happen after years of abuse.
Domestic homicide is defined as a death that occurs due to violence, abuse or neglect by a partner, ex-partner, relative or member of the same household.
An independent review found that Ellie was subjected to "coercive control" before her death in May 2019.
"We need to recognise how dangerous the domestic killer is," Ms Gould said.
"The fact that Griffiths had a relationship with my daughter before killing her - it makes it even more shocking. These perpetrators need to be locked away for a long time."
Charity Women's Aid have also responded to the government proposed overhaul of punishments for domestic killers.
Farah Nazeer, chief executive, said: "We know that the end of a relationship with an abuser poses severe danger to a woman's life.
"Murder is not a loss of control, but instead a perpetrator taking ultimate control over a woman's life, and it is important to finally see this reflected in sentences handed down by the courts."
Ms Gould successfully campaigned for tougher sentences for teenage killers, known as Ellie's Law, and she joined the Killed Women campaign, which was launched to tackle male violence against women.
"About 25% of murders happen in the home, and the victims are pre-dominantly women," said Ms Gould.
"The law needs to change to protect women from this evil crime.
"Ellie had an amazing, bright future ahead of her, she was loved by so many people - I don't want perpetrators to keep getting away with this."
Along with the mother of Poppy Devey-Waterhouse from Frome, Somerset, who was murdered in similar circumstances, Ms Gould said she also wants sentences increased for killers who use a weapon they find at the scene.
Both Ellie and Poppy, 24, were killed with knives their ex-boyfriends found in their homes.
As well as the changes to sentencing guidelines, the government will also ask the Law Commission to review the use of defences in domestic homicide cases, including the partial defences of "loss of control" and "diminished responsibility".
Announcing the measures on Thursday, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk KC said: "Cowards who murder their partners should face the full force of the law.
"Our reforms will give judges the power to punish murderers for the added pain and trauma they inflict through 'overkill' as well as ensuring that those who coercively control their victims or kill them at the end of a relationship face longer behind bars."
