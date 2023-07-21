Murder of Swindon grandfather as he walked home 'inhumane'
- Published
A daughter has described the murder of a "selfless" grandfather as he walked home from the shop as "inhumane".
Paul Warren attacked 54-year-old Martin Brown in Swindon on 27 January 2022, leaving him injured in the street.
Hours later an off-duty paramedic spotted Mr Brown and took him to hospital, where he died 11 days later.
Warren, 25, of Victoria Road in Swindon, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.
In a tribute to her father, Mr Brown's daughter Natalie said: "The way in which my dad died was inhumane in every way to say the least.
'Catastrophic'
"He was a man who was selfless and had love for every being on earth.
"He was a man of many talents - he served in the police force and the army, he even took the time to learn the trades of plumbing and electrics. He always wanted to give back to the world, and sadly he was repaid in such a catastrophic way.
"He had the best sense of humour, and his smile would light up a room. He was a lover of laughter and wanted to spread happiness to those around him."
Mr Brown had been out doing a grocery shop at a supermarket when he missed the last bus home. He decided to walk back to his house, which is when he was attacked in the Beechcroft Road area.
Warren punched him in the head until he handed over his wallet and provided the PIN number to his bank card, police said.
Warren was initially charged with robbery, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing. Earlier this month, he appeared in court again, charged with murder, which he also pleaded guilty to.
Warren was also sentenced to a minimum term of four years for robbery, which will run concurrently.
'Totally cowardly'
"This was a completely random attack and Warren's actions were totally cowardly - he has devastated a family and all of those who knew Martin," Det Chief Insp Phil Walker said.
In a personal impact statement provided to the court, Mr Brown's sister Gail said her family would never be the same.
She said: "What happened on the night my brother was attacked will change many people's lives forever, and I cannot bear the thought of this happening to anyone else.
"Martin was a good man, very popular with lots of friends and always the joker. He was proud of his children and loved his grandchildren, often sending me pictures of them.
"He had lots to live for, but he was taken from us too soon.
"The thought of Martin being attacked and lying out on the cold all night is unbearable. He really didn't deserve this to happen to him.
"What happened to Martin has made me more nervous of my surroundings when I am out and who is around, because Martin was just walking along that day, minding his own business.
"His memory will live on with his family and children."