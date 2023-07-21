Mum's 'surreal' birth at Heathrow Airport on National Express Coach
A mother who gave birth to her son on a coach says it was a "surreal experience".
Adepeju, 30, from London, cried for help as she experienced labour pains when the National Express coach arrived at Heathrow Airport.
Wiltshire driver Tony Boswell, doing his usual Swindon to London Victoria route, kept her calm throughout.
"It was such a heart-warming moment and I'm very grateful I was part of the birth," the 70-year-old said.
A nurse on board rushed to help when Adepeju unexpectedly went into labour with baby Samuel on 24 May.
"She kept me calm and stayed with me until the paramedics arrived," said Adepeju.
"She even gave me her sweater to use as a pillow and I hope we can be reunited so I can personally thank her - and return her sweater."
Adepeju says she is "so grateful" her son arrived safely.
"I just thought to myself this cannot be happening.
"It was a surreal but very good experience I must say, I had people around me offering their support and words of encouragement.
"Afterwards I even got a call from National Express asking how the baby and I were doing which was really lovely."
Driver Mr Boswell described the delivery as "a team effort".
He said: "My passengers are more important to me than anything else, once they get on board they are my first priority.
"It was so lovely to be reunited with the family and to have a cuddle with baby Samuel. I wouldn't have missed it for the world, this will stay with me for a very long time."
Ed Rickard, service delivery director at National Express, said he was "immensely proud" of Mr Boswell's response to the situation.
"Everyone here extends their warmest congratulations to the family," Mr Rickard said.
