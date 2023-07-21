Arrest after Swindon woman in her 90s scammed out of £4k
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman in her 90s was scammed out of more than £4,000 by someone pretending to be a police officer.
The Swindon woman was called by someone who claimed they were investigating an ex-bank employee, who had put more than £4,000 into her bank account.
They told her to transfer the money and in return she would receive gold bullion the next day.
A 23-year-old man, from London, was later arrested on suspicion of fraud.
The woman did as she was asked by the caller and on 20 July she received another call to say somebody would attend her address that morning to collect the gold.
Wiltshire Police's Det Sgt Ted Roe said: "Officers from our burglary unit were made aware of the call when it was received into our control room and rushed to the woman's address where they intercepted the exchange.
"We arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation."
He was taken to custody where he was interviewed and has since been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing, Wiltshire Police added.
"Those involved in these types of scams are often extremely convincing and will pose as trusted officials from reputable organisations so they can gain a vulnerable person's trust," said Det Sgt Roe.
"In this case, our officers acted swiftly and were able to intercept the exchange of gold and make an arrest. Our enquiries are continuing."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk