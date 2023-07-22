Man arrested on suspicion of arson after house fire in Swindon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a terraced house.
Crews were called to Downton Road in Swindon at about 18.40 BST on Friday, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said.
The fire affected both the ground and first floor of the mid-terraced house and there were no reported casualties.
Wiltshire Police said a man in his 30s was held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and burglary.
No-one was in the house when the fire service arrived but four crews were needed to extinguish the blaze.
DWFRS said the fire was put out at 21:00 and a fire investigator remained at the scene.
A statement added: "Four crews attended, from Swindon, Stratton, Westlea and Royal Wootton Bassett, together with the aerial ladder platform from Swindon.
"Ten breathing apparatus wearers, two hose reel jets and a main jet were used to extinguish the fire and also prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring properties."
