Chippenham: crackdown on anti-social behaviour in car parks
- Published
Police are cracking down on anti-social behaviour involving groups of drivers in car parks.
Wiltshire Police has received a number of reports relating to drivers in Chippenham causing disruption and intimidation to people at night.
A week-long operation over the summer will focus on car parks along Bath Road and Hungerdown Lane.
Officers will use powers to seize vehicles if they are driven in an anti-social manner, police said.
PC Paul Croft said they had listened to residents' concerns and would carry out patrols.
"There are a small number of individuals who are continuing to meet at various locations late at night and are acting in an anti-social manner, causing criminal damage to some areas and disruption and intimidation to local people," he added.
Sgt Jamie Ball said concerns over the behaviour have been ongoing for years and usually peak in summer.
"These groups are causing disruption to local people living and working nearby.
"Not only that, the manner in which some of these people are driving their vehicles is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injury or worse," he added.
Officers will be able to use powers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act to seize vehicles driven in an anti-social manner likely to "cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public", police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk