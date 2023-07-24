Swindon: Teenage boy stabbed in Shaw Forest Park
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was stabbed in a park.
Wiltshire Police said the boy was assaulted on the cycle path in Shaw Forest Park in Swindon, just before 18:30 BST on Monday.
He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Officers have placed a cordon on the path and warned people to expect an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about happened is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.