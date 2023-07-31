Wiltshire facing short supply of diabetes drug Ozempic
Pharmacies in Wiltshire say they are in "very short supply" of a drug used to help manage Type 2 diabetes.
Semaglutide, which has the brand name Ozempic, was approved by the NHS in March to help people with weight loss.
The UK Department of Health and Social Care said the UK was facing a shortage of the medicine, and the supply issues may not be resolved "until at least mid-2024".
Charity Diabetes UK said it is very concerned about the situation.
Ozempic, which is administered as an injection, is prescribed to manage blood glucose levels.
'No alternative'
Ali Abass, a pharmacist in Downton near Salisbury, told BBC Radio Wiltshire he had spent most of this week trying to work around the shortages, but the drug was going to be out of stock for the long term.
"There is no alternative for most of these patients. A lot of people can't use anything else but global supply is not meeting the current demand," he said.
Marie Indge, from Chippenham, was sent a letter from her doctor's surgery explaining that supply issues may affect her getting the medication until June 2024.
She said she was "very worried" as Ozempic is the only drug that works for her, and she only has about two months' supply left.
"It's been a challenge finding a medication that supports the management of my condition and so to be told that I may not have access to this for up to a year is a serious concern," she said.
"Once the news was announced that this drug had also been approved as an aid to weight loss, I wasn't surprised to find out there was going to be a shortage."
Weight loss drug
The NHS England and medicines regulator, the MHRA, said earlier this month "that existing stock must be conserved" for people living with diabetes.
The Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) confirmed supply of these medications would not return until next year.
A spokesperson said the safety and care of patients will always be the "top priority".
"At present, there are national supply issues affecting some medications licensed for the management of Type 2 Diabetes including liraglutide and Semaglutide," they said.
"We have supported GPs to contact all patients currently prescribed these drugs to advise them that they should continue to take their medication as normal, and that they will be contacted by their GP practice if their diabetes treatment needs to be reviewed as a result of these shortages.
"If patients have any questions about this issue, they should contact their GP surgery and talk to their doctor or diabetes nurse."
'Serious clinical implications'
Esther Walden, Deputy Head of Care at Diabetes UK, said the charity was "very concerned" about the shortages.
"We welcome this safety alert from the MRHA tasking local systems to take urgent action to plan for and mitigate the shortages," she added.
"These shortages have serious clinical implications in the management of people living with Type 2 diabetes, both on physical and mental well-being, and existing stock must be conserved for their use.
"People living with Type 2 diabetes should be reassured that there are a number of alternative treatments available to help manage their condition."
