Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Swindon crash
A teenager is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving hit a tree.
The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:20 BST on Monday, on a bend on The Ridgeway/Draycott Road in Swindon.
The driver, a 17-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital in Bristol.
The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered hand injuries and went to hospital in Swindon.
The three other occupants of the car were uninjured, police said.
Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward and officers also want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.
