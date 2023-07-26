Swindon festival will celebrate Ukrainian culture
A group created to welcome Ukrainian refugees is to host a festival on the country's Independence Day.
Swindon Welcomes Ukraine, made up of hosts and people who left the Eastern European country, will hold "Ukraine Fest" on 24 August.
The event will take place in the Old Town area.
Chairperson, Sofiia Volovyk said: "We are grateful to the people of Swindon for welcoming us, and we want to do something really exciting for them."
She added: "On the day, we are planning live music which will be a fusion of Ukrainian and English performers and songs, Old Town food vendors doing Ukrainian-inspired menus, a huge bubble show from a Ukrainian children's entertainer, flower wreath making, and pop-up projects like a Ukrainian inspired photography wall, and some other surprises.
"We wanted to hold it in Old Town as Town Gardens is a favourite of our Ukrainian community and South Swindon Parish Council were so supportive of what we are trying to achieve."
The festival will run from 14:00 BST until 22:00 with the afternoon's activities designed for families and children.
The early evening will switch to "more upbeat music" and activities designed for adults.
Kris Talikowski, vice-chair of the committee, added: "We want to attract the whole community from Swindon and hopefully across the county.
"The team are working on making the afternoon as family friendly as possible, and then we'll have some Ukrainian dance music in the early evening via a silent disco, and Ukrainian inspired drinks from Old Town favourites the Hop Kettle."
Since launching the group in March last year, Ms Volovyk has raised thousands for charity by walking from Swindon to Ben Nevis and their bike project has also seen over 200 bikes fixed up and donated to Ukrainians.
Neil Hopkins, chair of South Swindon Parish, added: "We fully support the work of Swindon Welcomes Ukraine and it's great that Swindon has opened its arms to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine."
