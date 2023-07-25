Swindon man who cut partner's throat 'wanted to scare her'
A man who allegedly "sawed" at his partner's neck when she tried to leave him claims he only meant to scare her.
Sezwin Crasto, 23, caused Cheryl Barretto life-changing injuries when he attacked her with a craft knife at his home in Swindon on 21 March last year.
He denies attempted murder but has admitted a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Giving evidence, he told Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday he did not realise the extent of his victim's injuries.
Surgeons battled for four hours to save Miss Barretto's life and the wound to her neck was so deep she was intubated via the injury rather than through her mouth, Bristol Crown Court heard.
One of the team said such an injury must have been caused by "a sawing motion", the jury was told.
The victim now has permanent scarring to her face, and has been told she will also have permanent changes to her voice.
The court previously heard the defendant and victim had met while at college, but he had become obsessively jealous when she left home to go to university.
Miss Barretto had repeatedly tried to end their relationship, but he had refused to accept this, the jury was told.
'Wanted to talk'
On the day of the attack, she had tried to meet him in a park to end things face to face, but he had turned up at her home early and dragged her to his house on Broad Street, the court heard.
Asked why he had forced the victim to go with him, Mr Crasto said: "I also had the feeling of not having done anything wrong to her and she was shouting at me and abusing me and I was angry."
He continued: "At that stage I still wanted to talk to her and solve the problem by talking and continue with the relationship."
The defendant had admitted taking Miss Barretto's phone from her and becoming angry when he realised she had changed the pin number.
"I thought we would go home, we would talk through the issues and it would be as it was before," he said.
'I was angry'
Mr Crasto continued: "I was angry because she had blocked me on all (social media) platforms and wasn't replying to my messages."
The defendant accepted he had refused to let the victim leave, even when his father - who was in the house at the time - tried to intervene.
"I believed she was hiding something so I got more angry, so I made her sit on the chair," he said.
"I was very angry at that stage, then I pushed her and she fell over," he added.
Mr Crasto continued: "When she had fallen I was trying to pin her down and she was trying to scratch me. I wanted to scare her so I took out the knife.
"I was trying to pin her down, my dad was trying to pull me back and she was trying to scratch me."
The defendant said he had not realised he had caused such deep injuries, and that they had happened during the struggle.
The trial, which is expected to last a week, continues.
