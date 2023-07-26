New van to help Wiltshire Police respond to collisions
A police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIT) has been given a new van which officers say is an "amazing addition" to their equipment.
Wiltshire Police has acquired the new welfare vehicle, to assist teams at accident sites.
The van, which was funded by Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson, cost £23,000 to modify.
The seven-seater vehicle is equipped with a desk and kitchen facilities.
Investigative work at the scene of an incident can take several hours, so having a vehicle with the space to take witness statements, file evidence and reports has been welcomed by the team.
Sgt Rich Hatch said: "I've been a Roads Policing Officer for 23 years now and this vehicle is an absolutely amazing addition to our fleet.
"With the changes in rules relating to forensic investigation, there is a requirement to conduct far more extensive investigative work than previously. This means we can often require the closure of a road for around 12 hours.
"It has been really well thought out and it gives us a clearly defined rendezvous point with other agencies at the scene, which makes dealing with complex incidents far easier."
PCC Philip Wilkinson said: "The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is invaluable to Wiltshire Police as it determines why a collision occurred, brings any offenders to justice and provides answers for families of those who have lost their lives or been affected by a road traffic accident.
"Investment into services to ensure that every officer and staff member has the right tools for the job is a priority in my Police and Crime Plan, and will ultimately enable us to build a police force that is the best of its kind, and delivers a high-quality service that the residents of Wiltshire expect and deserve."
