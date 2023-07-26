Person cut from vehicle after A338 crash near Downton
A person had to be cut free from their vehicle by firefighters following a two-vehicle crash.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the A338 Salisbury Road, Downton, at 7:40 BST on Wednesday.
The service, which said three crews attended the incident, said the road was likely to be closed "for several hours" for police investigations.
Traffic is being redirected through Warrens Lane.
