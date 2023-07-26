Wiltshire tourism app transports visitors to times gone by
Historic photographs of Wiltshire are transporting visitors to times gone by.
Tourism bosses are hoping a new app will increase the number of visitors to the county's towns, and get them spending more.
Explore Wiltshire was launched in June, with historical information, maps and tours of several Wiltshire locations.
And photographs shared on the app show some unusual Wiltshire sights, including elephants in Chippenham.
Wiltshire Council commissioned Bristol-based design agency Calvium to build the app.
The app uses interactive maps, walking trails, hunts and challenges to encourage visitors to explore towns in Wiltshire.
It also includes numerous historical photos allowing users to see how towns looked in the past.
Bradford-on-Avon, Chippenham, Cricklade, Devizes, Salisbury and Warminster are all included.
Wiltshire Council Leader, Cllr Richard Clewer said the app aims "to not only increase footfall throughout the county but also boost the local economy by encouraging people to spend quality time in our shops, bars and restaurants."
"We want our town and city centres to continually evolve and offer experiences that internet shopping simply can't provide."
Former Time Team archaeologist Phil Harding narrates stories and historical information about the locations featured on the app.
He said: "The incredibly varied landscape is dotted with modern vibrant market towns that contain Saxon or Medieval roots."
Wiltshire Council says it has collaborated with local parish councils and Bristol-based app developer Calvium to design the app.
Wiltshire Council has so far spent £40,000 on the project but says it could be expanded in future.
