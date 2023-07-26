Two teenage boys arrested after Swindon stabbing
- Published
Two teenage boys have been arrested after a thirteen-year-old boy was stabbed near a park.
The incident happened on a cycle path leading to Shaw Forest Park in Swindon on Monday, just before 18:00 BST.
One of the teenage boys has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.
The second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.
Both the stabbed boy and another teenager injured in the incident have been discharged from hospital, police said.
Police are questioning the arrested teenagers but say they are still appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
