Third teenager arrested after Swindon stabbing
- Published
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Swindon earlier this week.
A 13-year-old boy suffered knife wounds, and a 16-year-old suffered injuries to his face after being assaulted on a cycle path leading to Shaw Forest Park on Monday evening.
Two teenage boys were arrested on Wednesday.
They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Supt Joe Saunders from Wiltshire Police said: "We are seeing a worrying number of offences involving knives and young people.
"We are continuing to work relentlessly to make Swindon as safe a place to live as possible.
"But combatting knife crime and youth and gang related violence remains something that can't be done by the police officers alone.
"We rely on communities for information, and we're working tirelessly with our partners to create a joined-up approach to educate the public on the dangers of carrying knives."
