WOMAD 2023: Crowds enjoy world music, dance and art festival
- Published
More than 40,000 revellers braved a night of rainy weather at the 41st WOMAD Festival.
This year's World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival is taking place across the weekend in Charlton Park, Wiltshire.
More than 150 artists representing music from around 50 different countries are performing across six stages.
Organisers said it was their most "eclectic line-up" yet.
Returning to WOMAD on Saturday evening, renowned band and voice on social issues 47Soul, from Palestine and Jordan, will showcase a blend of electronica, hip-hop, and traditional dabke music.
The Cinematic Orchestra and Mariza will also make an appearance.
.
