A36 near Codford closed in both directions after crash
A section of an A road is likely to remain closed on Tuesday morning following a crash.
The A36 near Codford was closed just after 22.30 BST on Monday night, Wiltshire Police said.
It is shut in both directions between Heytesbury and Deptford and drivers are advised to find alternative routes while accident investigation work is carried out.
Police have not yet confirmed the scale of the crash.
