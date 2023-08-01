Unexplained death of elderly woman in Market Lavington
Police are investigating a death inside a Wiltshire property.
Officers were contacted at around 12:25 BST on Monday due to concerns for the welfare of a woman in her 90s inside a property in Market Lavington.
She was declared dead at the scene and another woman, in her 50s, was airlifted to hospital.
Wiltshire Police said they were "carrying out inquiries to understand more about the circumstances".
A cordon remains in place at the house on White Street.
"Our investigation is at a very early stage, but there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public," said a Wiltshire Police spokesperson.
