Woman who rescued neighbour from house fire given Queen's honour
- Published
A woman who rescued her neighbour from a serious house fire has received a bravery award.
Bardha Kola, from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, rescued her 94-year-old neighbour, Pat Shanks, from a burning property in January 2020.
Recognised in the last list approved by Queen Elizabeth II before her death, she was presented with the Queen's Commendation for Bravery at a county hall ceremony on Monday.
Ms Kola said: "It's very special."
The award, which will be now known as the King's Gallantry Medal or the King's Commendation for Bravery, recognises those who put themselves at risk to save - or try to save - another person's life.
Ms Kola said she was alerted to the fire by her husband, who had just returned home from work.
"I didn't think twice. I just wanted to get her out," she said.
Using a spare key, Ms Kola entered the house and was faced with a large fire that had started in the roof space, broken through the tiles above and caused parts of the roof to collapse.
She found her neighbour asleep in a first-floor bedroom, woke her, lifted her out of bed and carried her to the landing.
She then put Mrs Shanks on a stairlift and descended to the ground-floor hallway, before transferring her to a wheelchair and leaving the property.
The fire took three hours to fully extinguish and destroyed most of the first floor of the house.
The Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire and Swindon, Sarah Troughton, who presented Ms Kola with the award, said: "I can only admire her instinct and courage as she helped her neighbour to safety, minutes before the house collapsed from a serious fire.
"What a wonderful neighbour to have and Mrs Kola should be justly proud of her award."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk