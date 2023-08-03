Pedestrian hit by car on A36 in Wiltshire remains critical
- Published
A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car on an A-road.
Wiltshire Police said the 43-year-old local man had suffered serious leg and pelvis injuries in the collision on the A36 near Codford on 31 July.
Sgt Rich Hatch, from the force's roads partnership, said CCTV enquiries are being carried out and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Witnesses to the collision have been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.