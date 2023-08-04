Chedglow: Police appeal after dog shot on rural road
A dog suffered two gunshot wounds to its back after being fired at on a rural road near a hamlet.
The animal was injured on Fosse Way, Chedglow, near Crudwell, at about 15:50 BST on 19 July, Wiltshire Police said.
Police would like to speak to a man seen in the area at the time riding a green quadbike, described as being of large build and with blonde hair.
The dog required treatment and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
