Sickness cases reported after WOMAD festival investigated
An investigation has been launched after some music festival-goers fell ill after the event.
The BBC understands a small number of cases of diarrhoea were reported after WOMAD Festival in Malmesbury.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West, Wiltshire Council and WOMAD are working together to investigate.
Dr Alasdair Wood from UKHSA South West said investigations are ongoing to establish any "common links" between those affected.
"People have reported experiencing diarrhoea, stomach cramps and a high temperature," he said,
The festival was held at Charlton Park between 27-30 July.
"People who become unwell with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting need to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and should stay off work, education and childcare settings until symptoms have stopped for two days, as this is when you're most infectious," said Dr Wood.
"We also advise that people wash their hands thoroughly when handling food and after using the toilet, to help prevent the spread of infection," he added.
Dr Wood said people whose symptoms do not settle after two days should call their GP or NHS 111 for medical advice.