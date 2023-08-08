Fleming Way subway to be demolished in Swindon-centre revamp
- Published
An underpass at the heart of a town's shopping quarter is to be demolished in a redevelopment project.
Fleming Way subway in Swindon's town centre connects The Parade shopping centre to the central bus station.
Swindon Borough Council intends to revamp the area in a £33m project.
The underpass will be closed from 14 August and will then be removed to make the road the same level as the town centre shopping area and The Parade.
The plans include replacing the subway with a traffic-light-controlled pedestrian crossing.
A Swindon Borough Council spokesperson said over the next three years "we are leading over £100 million of investment" in town centre upgrade projects, including the Fleming Way redevelopment.
"This will help to stimulate further investment in the town centre by increasing land values and making it more attractive for investors to bring forward new homes, offices, shops and leisure facilities," they said.
"It will improve connectivity between the train station and the town centre, creating a safer, easier-to-understand route through the town centre."
Council information indicates that the whole redevelopment is due to be completed by autumn 2025.