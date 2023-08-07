Salisbury's £3.2m Fisherton Gateway improvement work begins
Improvement works costing £3.2m have started in a city centre.
Fisherton Gateway in Salisbury is being redeveloped with part of the government's Future High Streets Fund.
The work includes widening pavements, new street lighting and enhancing landscaping.
Cllr Caroline Thomas said: "This scheme will deliver improvements for residents, businesses and visitors as well provide long-term economic benefits for Salisbury."
She said that the contractor, Milestone Infrastructure, would be in touch with affected businesses "to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum".
"Fisherton Street is very much open for business," she added.
One-way system
The work will be carried out in phases, the first being the area between Malthouse Lane and Summerlock Approach.
Traffic barriers have been installed, creating a one-way system from the junction of South Western Road and Fisherton Street.
The one-way system enables work to continue safely and will be in place until summer 2024.
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys while people get used to the diversion.
