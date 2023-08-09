Support for Wiltshire young carers during summer break
A charity is running free activity sessions for young carers who feel "overwhelmed" and "isolated" during the summer holidays.
Carer Support Wiltshire's Jo Hiller-Culley said young carers do not always look forward to the long break because of their caring responsibilities.
"Not accessing school or seeing their friends can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness," she said.
It is running events for young carers to stay connected through August.
Carer Support Wiltshire helps more than 900 young carers aged between five to 16, and 300 young adult carers between 16 and 25.
The national charity, Carers Trust, released data in July showing that eight out of 10 young carers feel lonely during the school summer holidays.
It found 35% of young carers surveyed do not look forward to the summer break, with 86% feeling more stressed or worried during the holidays than during term time.
Ms Hiller-Culley, a parent carer worker for Carer Support Wiltshire told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "Because young carers are at home [during the summer break] they can often feel overwhelmed with their caring responsibilities."
Penny, nine, cares for her mum and sister and recently attended a Carer Support Wiltshire foraging activity at Jubilee Woods near Trowbridge.
"You get time alone from what you have to feel with at home," she said.
Ada, 10, cares for her mum who has complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and her younger siblings.
"Sometimes mum has seizures, and we just have to be there for her," Ada said.
"I help the younger siblings get dressed because sometimes it can be difficult for them," she added.
Penny and Ada have built a strong friendship through their caring experiences which has helped them both, Penny said.
Ellie, 16, who was the primary carer for her younger sister Lillie, who has autism and ADHD, throughout school, has now started work as an apprentice chef near Chippenham.
She recommended young carers to take all the opportunities presented to them such as the activity days.
"It might not be your thing and you might not want to be out of your comfort zone but I say always take the opportunities you're given," she said.
"Getting that little escape from caring will help you feel better," added Ellie.
