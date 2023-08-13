Wiltshire specialist living complex saved by families
Families of some of Wiltshire's most vulnerable adults are celebrating securing the future of a specialist living complex.
Furlong Close in Rowde is a collection of supported bungalows for adults with learning disabilities.
It has been saved from closure after years of uncertainty, when the former operator pulled out.
Families are now gathering to celebrate, with an event to thank the local community for its support.
The bungalows on the private road are built around a central hall with gardens, giving vulnerable adults a degree of independence. Some have been living there for decades and have built up strong friendships and community links.
The former owner-operators, the charity HfT, announced intentions to pull out in 2020 after a public row with Wiltshire Council over the funding arrangements.
Families were left fearful their relatives would be left trying to find somewhere new to live.
It prompted a large campaign to save the facility, which is one of the only of its kind in the region, taking in up to 30 adults from across the country.
The charity Specialised Supported Housing (SSH) is now the landlord, with Inclusion Housing the new operator, in a deal endorsed by families as securing the future of Furlong Close.
A celebration fete to thank the local community and supporters is taking place at Furlong Close on Saturday.
Trish Grange's daughter, Katie, is 30 and lives at the complex.
According to Trish, her bungalow gives her independence and security.
When former owners HfT left, the CQC rating was inadequate, but the new site owner, Specialised Supported Housing (SSH), turned it around to a "good" rating within six months.
Ms Grange said: "It's a huge achievement on a site like this."
Bill and Rose Jackson are friends with David, a resident in Furlong Close who is in his 60s.
Mr Jackson said: "David was promised a home here for life and we wanted to make sure that he was supported in his later years.
"This is a fabulous place and the grounds are wonderful.
"The staff are wonderful and it was under threat, and now it isn't through the efforts of the friends and family", he added.
Ms Jackson said: "[David is] in supported living now, which he wasn't before and he really likes it here, so that makes us happy."
Terence Herbert, chief executive at Wiltshire Council, said: "We are pleased families can hold this event and are celebrating this milestone.
"We currently have 18 Wiltshire people who live at Furlong Close and we are in regular contact with them to ensure they are happy, well supported and enabled to live independent lives."
