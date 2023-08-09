Swindon: Police release image of Gorse Hill stabbing suspect
- Published
Police are trying to trace a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Swindon.
A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries in the attack on Handel Street in Gorse Hill at about 11.20 BST on 1 August, but has now been discharged from hospital.
Investigators described the stabbing as a "targeted incident".
They have released an image of the male suspect taken from the back, wearing grey clothing and riding a motorbike.
He is wearing a grey hoodie with white patches on the upper arms, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers, and is possibly mixed-race.
Det Con Lauren Hawkins, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This was a targeted incident in which a man has suffered serious injuries.
"By releasing this image of the suspect, we are hoping that it may prompt further witnesses of the crime to come forward."
Anyone who recognises him or believes they may have seen him on the day of the attack is asked to contact jonathan.ashby@wiltshire.police.uk
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk