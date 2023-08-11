M4 traffic: Emergency services called to coach fire on motorway
Emergency services were called to the M4 after a coach fire broke out.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 04:43 BST to the blaze between junction 17 and 18.
Crews from Malmesbury, Chippenham, Corsham and a water carrier from Royal Wootton Basset attended.
The fire has been extinguished but one lane is expected to be closed eastbound for several hours to allow for resurfacing works. No injuries were reported.
