Swindon and Wiltshire Pride to be 'special' for 15th anniversary
Organisers of a pride event, celebrating its 15th anniversary, says this year will be "extra special", as it will be the first full pride celebration since the pandemic.
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will take place in Queens Park on 12 August.
Community manager, Phoenix Stewart, said this will be "a day to show we are a proud and diverse community".
"Pride is a celebration of many different cultures, and everyone will be welcome to join," Mr Stewart added.
The day will kick off with a pride march through Swindon town centre, starting outside H&M and moving through town, towards Regent Circus.
The march will then lead to the main event within Queen's Park for 12:00 BST.
Organisers said to make the event as inclusive as possible, the main stage will include sign language interpreters and an accessible toilet and changing facility will be on site.
Mr Stewart said: "I am looking forward to Nicki French's performance, she always puts on an incredible show. We are all looking forward to everyone having a positive and inclusive day."
Swindon Pride launched in 2008 and the following year the event was expanded to incorporate Swindon and Wiltshire Pride.
