Wiltshire A36: Woman dies following crash on major road
- Published
A woman in her 70s has died following a serious road traffic collision on a major road.
The crash, which involved two cars and an HGV, happened on the A36 at Upton Scudamore in Wiltshire just after 14:00 BST on Friday.
Two other people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Wiltshire Police have informed the woman's next of kin.
Police said road closures were put in place overnight to allow forensic collision investigators to attend the scene.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk