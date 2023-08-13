A36 Crash: Tributes to 'much loved' grandmother killed in crash
The family of a woman who died in a crash on the A36 have paid tributes to a "much loved grandmother and mother".
Yvonne Faulkner, who was in her 70s, died following a crash on the A36 near Upton Scudamore on Friday.
Two other people were taken to hospital for serious, but not life threatening injuries after the crash, which involved two cars and an HGV.
In a tribute, Ms Faulkner's family said she was loving, kind, and fiercely loyal to her family and friends.
They said Ms Faulkner enjoyed life and was looking forward to her next holiday in September and cruising around Iceland.
The tribute said: "Her grandchildren were a tremendous source of pride to her and she enjoyed every one of their achievements."
Her grandson Joe said: "She was a great nan and always supported me. I will always remember her and try to make her proud."
Her son Andrew said: "To lose my mother like this is such a shock but I will hold on to the many great memories I have of her and her sheer determination to enjoy life and the love she showed her family."
