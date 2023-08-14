Man charged with drink driving after Wiltshire M4 crash
A man has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a motorway verge near Wiltshire.
At around 01:35 BST on Sunday, police arrived at the scene of a car rolled onto its side on the hard shoulder of the M4 eastbound near Junction 16 for Royal Wootton Bassett.
The driver, a 31-year-old man from Port Talbot, was arrested.
He was charged with drink driving after a breathalyser test found he was three times over the legal limit.
No other vehicles were involved and there were no reported serious injuries.
The driver was bailed and is due to appear in Swindon Magistrates' Court on 30 August.
