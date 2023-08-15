Swindon bungee-rope-snap survivor aims for world record
A man who survived a bungee-jumping accident is aiming to break a world record to raise money for charity.
Mike Land, 52, from Swindon, fractured his pelvis when his bungee rope snapped in 1993.
He is planning to pull a van as far as he can over flat ground in 24 hours, for which the world record is currently 32 miles (51.5km).
He could begin as soon as 12:00 BST on Thursday at Britannia Road, by Cotswold Airport, subject to a survey.
Despite his accident, Mr Land has completed numerous physical challenges and now works as a fitness instructor and designer.
He was told after the ill-fated bungee jump that his movement may be restricted, even with an otherwise full recovery.
"I'm still running and moving without any injuries, so that's partly the momentum of going forward," he said.
He has completed marathons, cycling challenges, swimming challenges and spin-a-thons for charity.
"I teach a spinning class, a circuit class and I do a boot camp outside my house.
"I try and keep myself fit and healthy and I've been upping my weights," he added.
Mr Land said he feels he has defied the odds, after being told by doctors that he was likely to need a hip replacement when he was in his 40s.
For his next challenge, Mr Land is aiming to break a world record by pulling a van as far as he can in 24 hours, to raise money for Wiltshire Air Ambulance.
According to Guinness World Records, the record for pulling a vehicle in 24 hours is equally held by two British brothers-in-law, James Baker and John Darwen, who pulled a van for 32 miles in 2022.
Speaking about the challenge, Mr Land said: "I thought: it's achievable and it's something I could manage."
"I'm hoping to beat [the current record] and pull the van 36 miles (57.9km) in 24 hours."
For the attempt to qualify, the location of the challenge must be level with a 1:1 gradient and have some degree of public access.
If the location is approved, Mr Land will be starting the 24-hour challenge at midday on Thursday.
