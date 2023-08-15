Four Swindon cats die in poisonings, Wiltshire Police say
- Published
Four cats have died following a series of poisonings, police have said.
Cat owners in Blunsdon St Andrew, Swindon, are being asked to keep a close eye on their pets following reports of cats who have been poisoned and died.
Police are working with the RSPCA to investigate the incidents.
Swindon officer Danielle Hindmarsh said: "Four cats have died in tragic circumstances which has been incredibly upsetting for their owners.
"These deaths have taken place in the last few days and we are working with our partners to get to the bottom of it.
"Please rest assured that we are taking these incidents incredibly seriously and we are appealing for anyone who has information about what has happened to come forward.
"Cat owners should be vigilant about their animals where possible and consider purchasing GPS collars, which are readily available online, to monitor the movements of their pets."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk