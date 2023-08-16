Veteran soldier completes Hadrian's Wall ride on adapted bike
A wheelchair-using veteran has completed Hadrian's Wall in ten and a half hours using a hand-cranked mountain bike.
Tom Green, from Salisbury, set off on the 84 mile (135km) challenge at 08:04 BST on Monday.
He has raised over £1,500 for the veterans' charity Combat Stress.
"It's a charity that helps veterans with mental health [needs] - a cause close to my heart," said Mr Green.
Mr Green said the most testing part of the challenge was the weather, because it rained for most of the day.
"When you're cold and wet and regretting your decision to do what you're doing, you have to think 'no, we're carrying it on and seeing it through'.
"It was pretty gruelling. But we got through it as a team."
On 14 August 2020, Mr Green was left with spinal injuries after he was hit by a lorry during a cycling fundraising challenge for Combat Stress.
His injuries left him paralysed from the waist down.
"I [used to be] very active. After my accident I had the conscious thought that I wanted to try and do everything I could do before the accident," he said.
"I still do everything I used to - but it looks pretty different now."
Mr Green did the ride on a hand-cranked mountain bike, using his arms to pedal instead of his legs.
"It's a great bit of kit. Your arms are not as strong as a pair of legs but the bike is absolutely fantastic."
Mr Green plans to take on a new challenge every year to mark the anniversary of his injury.
