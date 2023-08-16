Swindon Brunel Centre Marks & Spencer set to close
A Marks & Spencer store located in a landmark shopping centre is to close, it has been announced.
The department store has started a consultation on closing the two-floor premises located in the Brunel Centre on Regent Street, Swindon.
The retailer told staff about the closure on Tuesday, 8 August.
The company, which has not made any announcement about redundancies, said: "We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for some."
"Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with M&S," it added.There are other Marks and Spencer stores within Swindon including at the Orbital centre, at the Designer Outlet and the M&S Foodhall in Mannington Retail Park.
Changing shopping habits
The company has plans to work with property development company British Landto invest money into the development of the Swindon Orbital Marks & Spencer.The decision is part of what Marks and Spencer executives are describing as a 'store estate transformation'.Neil Enoch, the chain's regional manager covering Swindon, said: "Shopping habits are changing, so we're rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience."As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Swindon store at 81 Regent Street."
The news comes after several other stores have closed in the Brunel Shopping Centre.
