Castle Eaton scarecrows on show as trail returns
- Published
A Wiltshire village has been adorned with scarecrows as part of an annual trail display.
Celebrating its sixth year, the Castle Eaton scarecrow trail takes place between 19 August and 3 September.
Created by local children and families, the trail is in aid of Wiltshire Air Ambulance and was organised and funded by the village's gardening club.
Ruth Wilkins, who organised the trail, said: "The trail is free but if people are able to donate, that's brilliant."
Ms Wilkins said every year the club picked a different local charity and a theme.
Last year, Ms Wilkins said the club decided on the Platinum Jubilee, while this year's theme is Kings to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles.
Alongside the creation of scarecrows, there is also children's competitions such as "guess the name of the scarecrow".
Ms Wilkins said: "There's also a people's choice, where everyone has one vote and they vote which scarecrow they think is the best in the trail."
Ms Wilkins said while organisers recognised "times are tough for everybody", they would be "truly grateful" if visitors could donate.
"We hope to raise £1,000 for Wiltshire Air Ambulance. Any money donated goes direct to the charity," she added.
Ms Wilkins said a map of the trail could be downloaded from the Castle Eaton website.
