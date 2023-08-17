Ukrainian woman in Swindon nominated for community award
A Ukrainian woman has been nominated for an award in recognition of her work to build a Ukrainian community in Swindon.
Sofiia Volvyk, the organiser of UkraineFest in Swindon, was nominated for a BBC Make a Difference Award.
The award highlights Ms Volvyk's "resilience, dedication, and her efforts to support others".
"I care deeply about the Ukrainian community all over the world," she said.
Ms Volvyk made her way to Swindon with her mother and sister in April 2022.
"I am so grateful to the people of the UK for showing such kindness in opening their homes to Ukrainians," she said.
She added that her next project will be to share Ukrainian culture, art, music and food later this month "by holding the first ever UkraineFest in Swindon, on Ukrainian Independence Day - 24 August.
"It is for English people to get a taste for all things Ukrainian. And it is a day to celebrate and remember."
Ms Volvyk walked from Swindon to Ben Nevis in Scotland last year, raising over £5,000.
She has also run training sessions for Ukrainian entrepreneurs across the South West, to help them start businesses in the UK.
