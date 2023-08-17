Man jailed for raping 12-year-old girl
A man found guilty of raping a child under the age of 13 has been jailed for six years and eight months.
Dennis Rocha, 18, of Beck Row, Mildenhall, Suffolk, was sentenced at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday.
Wiltshire Police said the offence happened the day after Rocha friended the child on social media on 8 April, when the victim was 12 years old.
He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a child under 13.
Rocha struck up a conversation with the girl on social media, and knowing the victim's age, he turned the conversation sexual.
He arranged to pick her up in Wiltshire the next day and a sexual encounter took place.
The victim told her mother what had happened who then reported it to Wiltshire Police and Rocha was arrested, charged and remanded in custody.
'Took advantage'
Investigating officer DC Amanda Lord, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "Rocha instigated this encounter with the victim despite knowing she was underage.
"He knew what he was doing was illegal and had ample opportunity to cease contact with the victim, but continued and took advantage of her for his own gain.
"We take offences like these incredibly seriously and we will always look to protect children from predators such as Rocha and ensure perpetrators of sexual offences are put before the courts.
"I'd also like to commend the victim for her bravery and courage in speaking to us," she added.
A one-year licence extension period was imposed and Rocha is also subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
