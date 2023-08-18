Thames Water starts Swindon pipe replacement at Hayden End

The cycle path, route 45, will be closed from mid-August with diversions put in place.Thames Water said it is working with Swindon Borough Council on improving the local cycle networks after the work is completed.Swindon Borough Council's cabinet member for the environment and transport, Chris Watts, said: "The sewage leaks in North Swindon have caused disruption to local wildlife and residents in Taw Hill so I'm really pleased Thames Water is making this significant investment in its infrastructure to benefit the town.