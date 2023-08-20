Longleat photos lift lid on impact of WW2 on estate
Thousands of World War Two images have been released detailing the impact of the conflict on the Longleat Estate.
The photos were taken by the US Army Air Forces Photographic Reconnaissance units, stationed at bases across England in 1943 and 1944.
The 3,600 photographs have been made public by Historic England.
One aerial image taken above the Wiltshire estate provides an "invaluable new resource", said Longleat House curator Dr James Ford.
"This amazing aerial photograph of Longleat in 1944 provides unique visual evidence of how the estate contributed to the war effort during the Second World War," he added.
"Seen at the bottom of the image are the buildings on the west lawns of Longleat House for the Royal School for Daughters of Officers of the Army, which relocated from Bath to Longleat during the war.
"In the middle it shows the large US military hospital which sat in an area of Longleat Park now occupied by the Safari Park.
"And at the top, the buildings of the RAF Crabtree depot can just be picked out hidden in the woods near what is now Longleat's main entrance."
He added: "Very little physical evidence remains of these temporary wartime additions, so this fascinating image provides a real step forward in better understanding a crucial period in Longleat's - and our nation's - history."
Some of the current road system through Longleat's Safari Park overlays original routes built by the US military and there are several surviving buildings on the edge of the estate which were used as part of the RAF depot.
Parts of Longleat House were also utilised as accommodation for schoolchildren evacuated from Bath.
