Half mast flags flown in Wiltshire for 'dedicated' firefighter
Flags at fire stations across Wiltshire have been flown at half mast in tribute to a firefighter who died.
Dean Hardy joined the service in March and was based at Amesbury fire station in Wiltshire.
In a public statement, chief fire officer Ben Ansell said he passed away suddenly at his home on Friday.
Mr Ansell said he was a "dedicated and highly valued colleague" and his deepest condolences go out to his loved ones.
"I speak on behalf of the entire service when I say that we are all shocked and saddened by this news," he said.
"He was a dedicated and highly valued member of our service.
"He brought with him significant experience from his primary employment as an MoD firefighter."
In remembrance and as a mark of respect, firefighter Union flags will be flown at half-mast, at all workplaces that have them, from 08:00 BST 20 August to 08:00 on 24 August.
