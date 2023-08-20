Half mast flags flown in Wiltshire for 'dedicated' firefighter

Dean HardyFAMILY HANDOUT
Dean Hardy passed away suddenly at his home

Flags at fire stations across Wiltshire have been flown at half mast in tribute to a firefighter who died.

Dean Hardy joined the service in March and was based at Amesbury fire station in Wiltshire.

In a public statement, chief fire officer Ben Ansell said he passed away suddenly at his home on Friday.

Mr Ansell said he was a "dedicated and highly valued colleague" and his deepest condolences go out to his loved ones.

"I speak on behalf of the entire service when I say that we are all shocked and saddened by this news," he said.

"He was a dedicated and highly valued member of our service.

"He brought with him significant experience from his primary employment as an MoD firefighter."

In remembrance and as a mark of respect, firefighter Union flags will be flown at half-mast, at all workplaces that have them, from 08:00 BST 20 August to 08:00 on 24 August.

