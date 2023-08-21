Boy, 11, dies after incident near Tidworth skatepark
An 11-year-old boy has died following an incident near a skatepark, police have said.
The boy was treated by paramedics shortly after 20:15 BST on Friday after emergency services were called to St Andrews Road in Tidworth, Wiltshire.
Wiltshire Police said his family were being supported by specialist officers and their "thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time."
The death has been referred to the coroner.
