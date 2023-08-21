Car overturns and catches fire in M4 motorway crash
A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a motorway caused a car to overturn and catch on fire.
Emergency services attended J17 of the M4 eastbound, near Leigh Delamere, in Wiltshire, at 22:00 BST on Sunday.
A full closure of the motorway was put in place between J17 for Chippenham and J18 for Bath and the woman was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon.
The road reopened at 00:45 BST and emergency services left the scene shortly after.
