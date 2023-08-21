Car overturns and catches fire in M4 motorway crash

A two-vehicle crash on a motorway causes a car to overturn and set ablazeSWNS
The M4 was closed to allow the air ambulance to land and take a woman to hospital

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a motorway caused a car to overturn and catch on fire.

Emergency services attended J17 of the M4 eastbound, near Leigh Delamere, in Wiltshire, at 22:00 BST on Sunday.

A full closure of the motorway was put in place between J17 for Chippenham and J18 for Bath and the woman was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

The road reopened at 00:45 BST and emergency services left the scene shortly after.

